1st Armored Division hosts two-day Iron Summit leadership forum at El Paso Convention Center

1st Armored Division hosts two-day Iron Summit at El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, El Paso Texas 79901 on 13 -14 December, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Summit provides an opportunity to build and enhance leadership skills and proficiencies within our formation, Army, and community we serve and live. Iron Summit is a leadership forum bringing together leaders from Fort Bliss to develop leader proficiency in the 1st Armored Division formation. This year, the division opens the event to the public with invited community members from El Paso and surrounding communities. On 13 December, three renowned keynote speakers will share their expertise and lessons learned on organizational leadership, building cohesive teams, and caring for people.



Keynote Speaker Schedule on Day One, 13 December:



10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Lt. Gen. (Retired) Thomas James, former commanding general of First Army.



1:00 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Maj. Gen. (Retired) Robin Fontes, former deputy commanding general of operations for U.S. Army Cyber Command.



3:15 to 4:55 p.m.

Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Famer, and former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers



For Questions or Additional Information Contact: 1st Armored Division Public Affairs Office at 915-433-0376/915-241-7978 or via email at usarmy.bliss.1-ad.mbx.1-ad-public-affairs@army.mil.

