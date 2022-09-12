JB Charleston seeks drivers to make Uber available on base

Joint Base Charleston is working on an initiative to bring the popular rideshare platform Uber to the base, to improve the quality-of-life for on-base residents on the Air Base and the Naval Weapons Station.



The initial goal is to authorize at least 100 drivers from across the base and the local community in order for the effort to be cost-effective and to get the program up and running.



“The current rideshare initiative will provide a safe, reliable service to both single service members and families residing on Joint Base Charleston,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Bateman, 628th Air Base Wing command chief.



Anyone with base access can apply to be an Uber driver if they meet the company’s criteria. Current Uber drivers can apply at the JB Charleston visitors center on either the Air Base or Weapons Station. If approved, security forces will issue drivers a card that will allow drivers base access for the pick-up and drop-off of passengers.



Rideshare drivers can come to the visitor’s center and drop off the required documentation or they can stay while the documents are being reviewed and leave with a base access card that same day.



“I hope the Airmen get an increased quality-of-life through this initiative,” said Capt. Robert Scholl, 628th Security Forces Squadron director of operations. “They will have the ability to have a safe ride home from downtown or a safe ride from the base to their destination.”



Drivers who already have base access must still apply at the visitors center for an access card and enroll in the program through Uber.



After the initial rideshare program is underway, officials will begin Uber Eats enrollment, which will bring a large variety of local restaurants right to base residents’ doors.



For more information on enrollment or for the base access application, reach out to the Air Base Visitors Center at 843-963-7807 or the Weapons Station Visitors Center at 843-794-7417.

