RAB honors U.S., German government civilians

Nearly 140 U.S. and German civilians were recognized for their dedication to service during a length of service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 8, 2022.



Honorees received a certificate that thanked them for their long-standing employment with the U.S. government during the biannual event. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, expressed his gratitude to the honorees during the ceremony.



“I cannot overstate the value of our civilian workforce, especially in an overseas environment,” said Jones. “There are decades of expertise in this room today. You are foundational to what we do and bring stability to an otherwise ever-changing environment. I am humbled by your spirit of service, and I am impressed with the dedication and loyalty that you display everyday to our mission.”



The honorees’ lengths of service ranged from 20 to 45 years. Karl Kneip, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron inspector contract maintenance, said he reflects fondly of his time working for Team Ramstein.



“I started working on RAB in December 1977 as a butcher in the Commissary,” said Kneip. “Six months later I changed to a supply clerk with Housing Management, which is now the Furnishings Management Section. I have served all military and civilian personnel here, from Airmen to high ranking officers. It has always been an honor for me to work for the U.S. government.”



Following the ceremony, honorees and their guests were given a windshield tour of the base and stopped to tour a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft static display as a way to show appreciation of their service.

