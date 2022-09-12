Public Health Command Europe holds its first NCO Induction Ceremony

Photo By Michelle Thum | Prior to the new sergeants' induction, a candle-lighting ceremony took place...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | Prior to the new sergeants' induction, a candle-lighting ceremony took place symbolizing an important part of military history and the NCO Corps. Three candles were lit -- red by Sgt. Patrick Turner for valor of the NCO, white by Staff Sgt, Jordan Williams for purity, honesty and integrity and blue by Sgt. 1st Class Dorothy Walker (not pictured) for the field of honor, Dec. 7 in Sembach, Germany. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany --- Soldiers from Public Health Command Europe, its subordinate units and the German Bundeswehr crossed the threshold from junior enlisted to noncommissioned officers during PHCE’s first NCO Induction Ceremony Dec. 7 at the Tiger Theater.



Ten corporals and 23 sergeants accepted their new duties and responsibilities with honor as each one walked through the NCO arch and crossed sabers to officially become a member of the NCO Corps.



The ceremony emphasizes the significance of becoming a sergeant and moving on from follower to leader and keeps Army traditions alive. As NCOs, these soldiers become leaders who are charged with passing on their knowledge to junior soldiers. They pledge to bear the standards, uphold core values and commit to being professionals who maintain a keen focus on the accomplishments of the mission and the welfare of their soldiers, no matter the circumstances.



Medical Readiness Command, Europe Sergeant Major Omar Mascarenas was invited as guest speaker.



“Becoming a noncommissioned officer comes with a lot of responsibility, I want you to be aware and proud as you’re moving up in rank,” said Mascarenas. “Your leadership will be crucial for our junior soldiers that you’re taking care of. Being a soldier is not a nine to five job. It’s a commitment and you should be proud of the uniform you are wearing.”



Prior to the new sergeants' induction, a candle-lighting ceremony took place symbolizing an important part of military history and the NCO Corps. Three candles were lit -- red for valor of the NCO, white for purity, honesty and integrity and blue for the field of honor.



In unison, the NCOs attending the ceremony recited the NCO Creed.



"All of us have high demanding jobs and having leadership speak about the importance really set the tone of what it means to be a NCO," said Sgt. Malaysia Ford, specialty section noncommissioned officer in charge at Veterinary treatment Facility Europe. "It helped me understand that what I do matters. To lead is just as important as who you lead.”



Ford added that it was special to have the German military counterparts partake in the ceremony. Ford was able to shoot with them to earn the German marksmanship badge and she was proud to share the U.S. Army tradition of the NCO induction with her German peers.



“It was a great honor to be invited to the induction ceremony. Being inducted into the noncommissioned officer corps of a partner nation isn't something you see every day,” said Sgt. Benjamin Wemhoff from the Bundeswehr Medical Service Headquarters. “There is nothing comparable in the Bundeswehr at the noncommissioned officer level.”



According to Wemhoff, the significance and importance of the event was highlighted in Mascarenas’ speech. “On Thursday, one team, one mission became a reality.”



Public Health Command Europe Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment NCOs inducted during the ceremony were

• Cpl. Trinity Creer

• Sgt. Jesus Chaidez

• Sgt. Trent Tardy



Public Health Activity-Rheinland Pfalz inductees were

• Cpl. Kelby Gilmore

• Cpl. Aleqs Gibon

• Cpl. Maria Gonzales

• Cpl. Mercedes Hernandez

• Cpl. Moriah-Simcha Luiz

• Cpl. Jasmine Maxi

• Cpl. Cassandra McRoberts

• Cpl. Brandon Shranko

• Sgt. Clayton Brown

• Sgt. Kameron Coleman

• Sgt. Malaysia Ford

• Sgt. Terrance Gadson

• Sgt. Nathaniel Gibbons

• Sgt. Courtney Jimenez

• Sgt. Jose Jimenez

• Sgt. Adela Kern

• Sgt. Jahmel Mattox

• Sgt. Jaime Padilla Luna

• Sgt. Anthony Rodriguez

• Sgt. Kasey Smith



Public Health Activity – Italy inductees were

• Cpl. Angel Romero

• Sgt. Dennis Brown

• Sgt. Janae Brown

• Sgt. Jacolby Kearse



Bundeswehr comrades from the 6. Feldjaeger Regiment 3 and Bundeswehr Medical Service Headquarters were

• Sgt. Benjamin Wemhoff

• Sgt. 1st Class Matthias Krings

• Sgt. 1st Class Cristian Zimmer

• Master Sgt. Thomas Abraham

• Master Sgt. Maximilian Gräfe

• Master Sgt. Cortez Käfer



This was the first induction ceremony held by Public Health Command Europe.



“Public Health Command Europe is locally dispersed over six countries. Granted it would’ve been easier to have a joint induction ceremony with one of the other local brigades but this was a great professional development opportunity for the soldiers.” said Mascarenas.



The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps can trace its history back to 1775 and the birth of the Continental Army. The Army's NCO Corp is at the tip of the spear making strategic decisions that have major impacts. Today's NCO Corps is a blend of traditions of the French, British and Prussian armies into a uniquely American institution.