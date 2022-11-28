USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Arrives in Toulon, France

Toulon, France – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) arrived in Toulon, France, for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 28, 2022.



The port visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring relationship between the U. S. and France, and allow the Sailors of Truxtun a chance to experience the countryside and culture of Toulon.



“Our Truxtun Sailors are very excited to enjoy the rich history and culture that Toulon, France has to offer,” said Cmdr. Adam Miller, commanding officer of Truxtun. “France is America's oldest ally and an important NATO ally. Toulon is even a sister city to our homeport of Norfolk. We are humbled and thankful to enjoy the hospitality provided during this visit.”



The ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team will provide a variety of tours for Sailors to experience the region. The tours include wine tasting in the village of Provence and a tour through Marseille, the largest port of the Mediterranean Sea.



In addition to MWR tours, Sailors will also have the opportunity to participate in community relations including a soccer game between Truxtun sailors and French first responders.



“This will be my first time visiting this part of the world and I am excited for the opportunity to experience it,” said Chief Personnel Specialist Juan Ticona. “I’m definitely looking forward to the local cuisine, history, architecture, and of course the selfies.”



Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON 26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), Truxtun, and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

