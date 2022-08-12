7th AF leadership returns to the Wolf Pack

Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, visited Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7-8, 2022. The visit provided Pleus and Dyer an opportunity to refamiliarize themselves with the Wolf Pack’s contributions to the larger 7th AF mission, engage with Airmen and showcase the 8 FW’s role in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
