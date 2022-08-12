Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, visited Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7-8, 2022. The visit provided Pleus and Dyer an opportunity to refamiliarize themselves with the Wolf Pack’s contributions to the larger 7th AF mission, engage with Airmen and showcase the 8 FW’s role in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 12.08.2022 Date Posted: 12.09.2022 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR This work, 7th AF leadership returns to the Wolf Pack, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz