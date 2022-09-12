USO provides food, holiday cheer to the Pack

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Leadership from the 8th Fighter Wing helped serve Airmen during a USO Osan hosted holiday meal on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2022. The USO and the Kunsan Air Base chapel teamed up to provide more than 300 meals to the Wolf Pack during the event.

