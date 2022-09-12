USO provides food, holiday cheer to the Pack

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.09.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Leadership from the 8th Fighter Wing helped serve Airmen during a USO Osan hosted holiday meal on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2022. The USO and the Kunsan Air Base chapel teamed up to provide more than 300 meals to the Wolf Pack during the event.

