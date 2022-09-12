Kadena AB concludes readiness exercise

Airmen assigned to the 18th Wing recently concluded a routine operational readiness exercise designed to sharpen skills needed to ensure security and stability of the lndo-Pacific in any contested environment.



The week-long exercise extensively tested the wing’s ability to rapidly respond to a variety of contingencies in an organized manner.



The exercise was conducted in two phases – phase one tested the base’s ability to deploy hundreds of personnel, aircraft and tons of cargo. Phase two shifted focus toward testing the wing’s ability to respond to various attacks and maintain base functions — allowing a sustained generation of airpower in any strategic environment.



Deploying decisive air and cyberspace capabilities in today’s rapidly-changing environment requires Airmen to remain focused on readiness, be flexible to respond to any situation and understand their role in long-term strategic contingencies.



“Our Shogun Warriors did an incredible job effectively executing Kadena’s mission in a simulated wartime environment,” said 18th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods. “Our Airmen are the heart and soul of our operation here at Kadena — without them planes don’t fly, cargo doesn’t move and the mission doesn’t get done.”



In line with the National Defense Strategy, the exercise tested multiple capabilities in all warfighting domains to ensure Kadena Airmen are prepared to deter strategic attacks against the United States, Allies and partners.



“This exercise tested our Airmen and Guardians across a wide array of functions, and I’m proud to say we came together as a wing and demonstrated that we are ready to fight from the Keystone of the Pacific,” said Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander. “We honed our warfighting functions and reaffirmed our readiness to defend our allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

