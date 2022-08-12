NETCOM career counselors compete for annual honor

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. -- The career counselor is a crucial part of the United States Army. They have a direct line to our Soldiers and are entrusted to help guide, motivate and assist them in reaching their career potential. Each year, they are recognized to emphasize the impact they have on the Army’s mission, and on our Soldiers.



Non-commissioned officers from across U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) competed in the Career Counselor of the Year honors Dec. 6-7.



An annual event, the NCOs competed in the Army Combat Fitness Test, a written exam, a question-and-answer board and a surprise essay.



“The competitors are able to demonstrate the qualities and traits required to be a successful NCO, and to stand out as career counselor,” said NETCOM Command Career Counselor, Master Sgt. Janine Toomer. “They get to display their individual innovations in counseling Soldiers and their overall knowledge of the Army Retention Program.”



These skills are important for career counselors and their importance to any Army unit cannot be understated.



“Career counselors across NETCOM and the Army have a direct impact on Army readiness,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Swanson, retention operations, NETCOM. “These counselors are the individuals who are boots on the ground speaking directly to our Soldiers and providing career advice and counseling.”



One of the U.S. Secretary of the Army, Honorable Christine Wormuth’s, objectives is to build positive command climates across all Army formations, and the career counselor has a large role in that effort.



“An engaged career counselor is crucial for command climate,” said the president of the board, Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo Jr., NETCOM. “The career counselor advocating for the Soldiers is key.”



After two days of competition, Dallas, Texas native, Staff Sgt. Oscar Lopez, 160th Theater Signal Brigade, earned this year’s honors.



Lopez began his journey toward being a career counselor in 2015.



“While at Fort Hood, I was recommended to be the retention NCO for my unit,” Lopez said. “After a few months, the full-time retention NCO position became available, and I took over the battalion. Six months later, I put in my packet for career counselor.”



Since 2018, Lopez has always taken the opportunity to participate in these competitions because of how beneficial they are.



“These competitions help us hone our skills as career counselors and create esprit de corps,” Lopez explained.



Lopez expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and his excitement for earning the title of Career Counselor of the Year.



“I’ve done this a couple of times and each time it’s been really close,” Lopez said. “I am very happy that I was able to come in first this time and look forward to competing at the next level.”



Now, Lopez will move on to the U.S. Army Cyber Command competition in early 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2022 Date Posted: 12.08.2022 18:38 Story ID: 434801 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM career counselors compete for annual honor, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.