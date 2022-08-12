Bridge dedicated in honor of fallen 167th Airlift Wing firefighter

A bridge dedication ceremony was held on the Tabler Station Overpass which carries County Route 32 over Interstate 81 in Berkeley County, West Virginia, Dec. 3.

Per West Virginia Senate Concurrent Resolution 17, the bridge was renamed the U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan A. Young Memorial Bridge.

Staff Sgt. Logan A. Young, a fire fighter with the 167th Airlift Wing, lost his life in the line of duty while responding to a mutual aid call for a barn fire in Kearneysville, West Virginia, December 27, 2020.

“This ceremony today serves as a moment of fond remembrance for our friend and brother firefighter, Staff Sgt. Logan Young,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Frye, 167th Airlift Wing firefighter and ceremony narrator. “This dedication ensures that future generations will continue to remember and honor his sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Firefighter Captain Bradley Wright, South Berkeley County Station 20, drafted the resolution to have the bridge, which is located less than two miles from the 167th Airlift Wing, renamed to honor Young.

“Our hope is that by renaming this bridge in Logan’s memory, that passersby will see his name and learn about his story, not the story of Logan’s death but the story of Logan’s life,” said Wright. “When they search him, they’ll no doubt see his smiling face and read about his dedicated service to his fellow man. They’ll know that he was a Steelers fan, that he was a loving father, that he was proud of his military service, that he was proud of his family, and that above all, that Logan was a hero.”

Wright expressed gratitude to Young’s mother who assisted him with the draft process and acknowledged the support he received from the West Viginia legislators who supported the resolution.

Brig. Gen. David Cochran, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, West Virginia National Guard, called Young a “tremendous Airman and warrior.”

“He brought joy to all those privileged to be in his circle,” said Cochran. “May we all be inspired by service and his memory as we strive to be our best every day, just as Logan did.”



Link to West Virginia SCR17, US Air Force SSGT Logan A. Young Memorial Bridge: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/bill_status/bills_text.cfm?billdoc=SCR17%20SUB1.htm&yr=2022&sesstype=RS&i=17&houseorig=s&billtype=cr

The December 27, 2020, fire that took Logan Young’s life was determined to be arson and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE

