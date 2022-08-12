The 167th Airlift Wing hosted a change of command ceremony for the 167th Force Support Squadron during December’s unit training assembly in the base dining facility, Dec. 3, 2022.
During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Benjamin Mathias relinquished command of the 167th FSS to Maj. Wayne Harrison. Mathias received the Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony.
“It truly has been the highlight of my career to watch each member of the squadron learn, grow, get pushed out of their comfort zone and realize their capabilities continue to expand,” said Mathias.
Mathias served as the 167th FSS commander for the last two years and will be assuming a new position at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in the Air Force Reserve as a Joint Operations Officer.
Maj. Harrison is stepping into command with experience at the National Guard Bureau, joint staff service and in his most recent role in the Office of the Inspector General.
“I will be your advocate; I will always be there for you,” said Harrison. “I want to see you progress. I want to make sure you grow. I want you take my place one day.”
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 15:52
|Story ID:
|434788
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harrison takes command of 167th Force Support Squadron, by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT