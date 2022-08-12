Harrison takes command of 167th Force Support Squadron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Maj. Wayne Harrison addresses the audience after assuming his new role...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Maj. Wayne Harrison addresses the audience after assuming his new role as 167th Airlift Wing Force Support Squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at the 167th base dining facility, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Dec. 3, 2022. Harrison is stepping into his new position with experience at the National Guard Bureau, joint staff service and in his most recent role as Director of Inspections at the 167th Office of the Inspector General. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver). see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing hosted a change of command ceremony for the 167th Force Support Squadron during December’s unit training assembly in the base dining facility, Dec. 3, 2022.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Benjamin Mathias relinquished command of the 167th FSS to Maj. Wayne Harrison. Mathias received the Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony.

“It truly has been the highlight of my career to watch each member of the squadron learn, grow, get pushed out of their comfort zone and realize their capabilities continue to expand,” said Mathias.

Mathias served as the 167th FSS commander for the last two years and will be assuming a new position at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in the Air Force Reserve as a Joint Operations Officer.

Maj. Harrison is stepping into command with experience at the National Guard Bureau, joint staff service and in his most recent role in the Office of the Inspector General.

“I will be your advocate; I will always be there for you,” said Harrison. “I want to see you progress. I want to make sure you grow. I want you take my place one day.”