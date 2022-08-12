Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harrison takes command of 167th Force Support Squadron

    167th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Maj. Wayne Harrison addresses the audience after assuming his new role...... read more read more

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    The 167th Airlift Wing hosted a change of command ceremony for the 167th Force Support Squadron during December’s unit training assembly in the base dining facility, Dec. 3, 2022. 
    During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Benjamin Mathias relinquished command of the 167th FSS to Maj. Wayne Harrison. Mathias received the Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony.
    “It truly has been the highlight of my career to watch each member of the squadron learn, grow, get pushed out of their comfort zone and realize their capabilities continue to expand,” said Mathias.
    Mathias served as the 167th FSS commander for the last two years and will be assuming a new position at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in the Air Force Reserve as a Joint Operations Officer.
    Maj. Harrison is stepping into command with experience at the National Guard Bureau, joint staff service and in his most recent role in the Office of the Inspector General.
    “I will be your advocate; I will always be there for you,” said Harrison. “I want to see you progress. I want to make sure you grow. I want you take my place one day.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 15:52
    Story ID: 434788
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harrison takes command of 167th Force Support Squadron, by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    167th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    167th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT