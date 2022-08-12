Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony marks change of 167th Comptroller Flight commander

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    The 167th Airlift Wing hosted a change of command ceremony for the 167th Comptroller Flight during December’s unit training assembly in the base dining facility, Dec. 3, 2022. 
    During the ceremony, Lt. Col. James Domenico received the Meritorious Service Medal before relinquishing command of the 167th CPTF to Capt. Aaron Hansrote.
    Domenico has been the 167th CPTF commander since 2015 and will be moving into a new position as Deputy United States Property and Fiscal Officer for the West Virginia Air National Guard.
    “It took a while to build a team to get to where we are at now,” said Domenico. “But I’m more confident in them than ever before. It has been a journey.”
    As the guideon was passed to Capt. Hansrote he took the time to thank his peers and family members, acknowledging the responsibility he will take on in his new role.
    “I know there will be a long road ahead of me,” said Hansrote. “It won’t be easy but I am excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

