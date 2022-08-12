167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight December 2022

Airman 1st Class Kylee Premo is a financial management specialist for the 167th Comptroller Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for December 2022.



As a financial specialist, Premo is responsible for managing accounting records and systems, processing financial transactions, performing audits and financial analysis and providing customer service to the Airmen of the 167th AW.



“Airman 1st Class Kylee Premo has been a go-getter since enlisting in the unit,” said Master Sgt. Bryan Turner, the 167th CPTF financial management superintendent. “I could see immediately that A1C Premo is energetic, driven, and determined to gain as much knowledge as she can about our career field to better serve our Airmen. Within her first few weeks of duty, she had already reorganized our customer service area to help expedite members in and out-processing. A1C Premo doesn’t shy away from new tasks or challenges and is always looking for more ways to help the flight. I am excited to see her progression and think she will prove to be a great asset to the unit in the future.”







Hometown: Charles Town, West Virginia



Job Title: Financial Management Technician



How long have you served in the unit? 1 year



How does your job support the 167th's mission? I help airmen with their travel pay needs by assisting as an LDTA (Lead Defense Travel Administrator). I also support members by ensuring that they are being paid properly. No money, no mission.



Civilian job: Full time student



Education: Sophomore at West Virginia University studying Accounting



Hobbies: Skiing, hiking, working out



Goals (military and/or civilian): To finish my degree and continue my education by pursing a master’s degree in forensic accounting



I am proudest of: Being able to balance my military career and education while still having a social life



People may be surprised to know this about me: I turned 18 in the middle of basic training



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I enjoyed the festivities on super drill and being able to bond to my team. It helped me break out of my shell being in a fun social environment.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Take a step out of your comfort zone



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Don’t be shy, make connections



The best thing about working with my team is: The friendly environment and supportive leadership

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2022 Date Posted: 12.08.2022 15:52 Story ID: 434785 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight December 2022, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.