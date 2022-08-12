Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Flag set at half staff for 2022 Pearl Harbor Day at Fort McCoy, Part I

    Flag set at half staff for 2022 Pearl Harbor Day at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag is shown set at half staff Dec. 7, 2022, at the installation flagpole at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. flag is shown set at half staff Dec. 7, 2022, at the installation flagpole at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

    National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, is observed annually in the United States on Dec. 7, to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, which led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

