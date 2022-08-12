NAVSCIATTS Graduates Semester 23-1

Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) hosts formal graduation ceremony for Semester 23-1 at command facilities located on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi, Dec. 8. The ceremony featured 48 security force professionals from Colombia and Costa Rica who participated in the security cooperation schoolhouse’s Diesel Systems Overhaul and Maintenance, International Tactical Communications, Outboard Motor Maintenance and Overhaul, Technical Welding and Applied Repairs, Patrol Craft Riverine, and UAS Operations and Planning courses. NAVSCIATTS currently operates under U.S. Special Operations Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, more than 13,000 students from 125 partner nations have trained with this Naval Special Warfare command. (COURTESY PHOTO) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) Cmdr. Don Speights and Command Master Chief Jonas Marnick hosted graduation ceremony and events for Semester 23-1 graduates from the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility at the international training command’s facilities located on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



The ceremony, which was held on Dec. 8, featured 48 security force professionals from Colombia and Costa Rica who participated in the security cooperation schoolhouse’s Diesel Systems Overhaul and Maintenance, International Tactical Communications, Outboard Motor Maintenance and Overhaul, Technical Welding and Applied Repairs, Patrol Craft Riverine, and UAS Operations and Planning courses.



During his remarks to the students, Speights, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran and current Navy SEAL, thanked the partner nation forces for their service and dedication to their countries.



“We realize how difficult it is to take you from your service and responsibilities, and from your homes and families to train in a new environment,” Speights stressed. “However, your dedication to duty and willingness to increase your security force skills are representative that working together and learning from each other serves only to further enhance our global relationships, further demonstrating that our global network is stronger together.”



The semester also featured students from the Bahamas, Mauritania, and Mexico, representing both U.S. Northern and Africa Commands. These students participated in the Intel Fusion Operations and Integration course, which is a three-week course that finished prior to the formal graduation.



NAVSCIATTS currently operates under U.S. Special Operations Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, more than 13,000 students from 125 partner nations have trained with this Naval Special Warfare command.