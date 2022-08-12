NAVFAC Washington Energy Manager Awarded Career Exceptional Service Award

Yasin El-Mayta, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington community planner and installation energy manager at Naval Support Activity Annapolis, earned the Career Exceptional Service Award from the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program.



The Career Exceptional Service Award category of the Federal Energy and Water Management Awards recognizes outstanding contributions related to energy and water cost savings, optimized energy and water use, and/or the use of advanced and distributed energy technologies at federal facilities.



“I feel honored, grateful, proud, happy, a little overwhelmed, and delighted,” said El-Mayta.



El-Mayta credits Capt. Tom McLemore, public works officer at Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Menda Richardson, regional energy program manager at Naval District Washington, and others for his success this year.



“Michael Partyka, who currently works at NAVFAC Headquarters Public Works in Utility Operations Management, Energy Security (ES), inspired me to choose the energy path when he was the installation energy manager at the U.S. Naval Academy. I was the energy project planner and we worked together to generate a plethora of energy projects from the energy audits and to mentor Midshipmen in various energy capstone projects.”



Born and raised in Jordan, El-Mayta lived most of his life in Texas, California and Maryland. He graduated from the University of Houston in Texas, earning Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in civil engineering. He is also a certified energy manager by the Association of Energy Engineers, Professional Engineer in the state of Maryland, and a project management professional.



In 1999, he began working at NAVFAC Washington. In January 2010, he volunteered to help in Haiti after the January 17 earthquake. Joining with the NAVFAC engineering contingency team, he performed engineering evaluation of structures, and helped build new facilities and safe camps for refugees.



El-Mayta has served as the acting installation energy manager for the U.S. Naval Academy for the last five years, while still performing community planner duties.



As a community planner, his area of responsibility includes energy project development, as well as resilience, utility, and technical infrastructure support. He developed critical Navy Energy Program products including the Installation Energy Program Summary, which provides a holistic overview of an installation’s energy program to track progress.



“I perform a variety of duties in the development of on-site planning documentation for projects involving energy project planning, construction, alteration, maintenance, and repair. I also perform a variety of energy tasks such as managing the energy audit program.”



He applies innovative ideas in all project development efforts, including the management of a solar panel project and an electric vehicle charging station project to ensure enhanced reliability, resilience, and efficiency.







“I enjoy learning new things, gaining new skills and becoming proficient in tasks or studies. I love my job because everyone shares the same vision and is dedicated to the mission and that I have a great degree of control and freedom.”



El-Mayta is not afraid to fail as he optimizes processes and procedures and credits his fearless and resolute attitude to much of his success.



“My advice to the next generation of engineers is to define goals, commit to continuous professional development, and learn from mistakes.”



He is proud to have been selected for this award and credits his team for their efforts and commitment to the mission at the U.S. Naval Academy.



“It gives me a great sense of validation and a tremendous boost of confidence. It is also a testament to the fantastic team and teamwork, as we collectively execute mission requirements that are serving the development of future naval leaders.”



El-Mayta's mission is to continue his career journey while working every day to improve himself as an engineer.

