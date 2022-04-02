CRW streamlines readiness tracking with new reporting tool

The 621st Contingency Response Wing is changing the way it does business with the recent implementation of its new readiness tool, Envision.



Envision is designed to improve readiness by acting as a single-source, customizable system for all Airmen, integrating data from authoritative sources across the Air Force and making it easier for commanders and leaders to make more effective decisions based on accurate reporting data



“In the past, Airmen, unit deployment mangers, unit training managers, and commanders have relied on a host of systems to check their readiness,” said Maj. Benjamin Busler, 621st CRW plans & programs manager and project lead for Project Brown Heron. “The Envision platform will reduce manual entry iterations to a handful of items and allow those who track readiness to have an accurate near-single source.”



Many squadrons in the CRW have been using the Graduate Training Integration Management System, along with Air and Space Expeditionary Force Online, to aggregate required readiness information from sites such as MyFitness, Automated Civil Engineer System, Military Personnel Data System, Automated Readiness Information System and Aeromedical Services Information Management System to name a few, before the new platform was developed.



“The problem with GTIMS is that it’s a manual and time-intensive process,” Busler said. “And, because of the manual entry process there are often errors introduced into the system.”



Envision aims to reduce the time required to input data, and view and manage readiness at all levels by providing users with customizable views of their readiness items to target specific areas of interest.



“The Envision platform provides a variety of filters which will allow leaders to identify trends and/or training requirements, such as weapons training/qualification requirements, medical status, fitness testing, and Contingency Response CAT (Category) 1 or CAT II qualifications,” Busler said.



From this, a director of operations or commander can then schedule required training items further in advance and manage personnel based on their alert readiness.



Envision is available on the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network and incorporates the needs of each echelon, addressing the needs of UDMs, DOs, logistics officers and commanders – those who will use it most.



“It allows me as a wing operator to know, as well as the member, from one click, to include the commander, where their deficit is as far as being able to deploy out the door,” said Staff Sgt. Crystal Reese, 621st CRW plans & programs wing operational controller. “I don’t have to look on GTIMS, and then a squadron excel sheet, and then go to medical. It’s one-stop shopping.”



Envision is currently tracking more than 23,000 currently fulfilled training and deployment tasks across seven systems for more than 1,300 Airmen, integrated more than 59,000 computer-based training records, and forecasting more than 2,400 upcoming readiness tasks for more than 1,000 Airmen, according to current statistics provide by the 621st CRW plans and programs office.



Envision is the product of Project Brown Heron, a Headquarters Air Force-sponsored project designed to address personnel readiness at the CRW and make those capabilities available Air Force and Space Force-wide.



“When HAF/A1 was looking for a unit to trial and shape this project, we were referred to by the director of the chief of staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies because of the very unique construct within our wing – a variety of Air Force Specialty Codes, a copious number of unit type codes, and four very unique mission sets,” Busler said.



In addition to the CRW, the capability is also being tested at HAF/A3 to better understand and improve their aircrew readiness.



The most surprising thing about this project is the speed at which it has gained traction, which started in June.



“Usually something this impactful takes years,” Busler said. “We declared initial operational capability in six months.”



The project has already been briefed several times to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, at HAF/A1 innovation events, HAF/A1 Manpower Symposium, and is expected to shape how the CRW and senior Air Force leaders maximize readiness in the future.



The project continues to mature and evolve, and will eventually incorporate the readiness of Contingency Response Group and Air Mobility Advisory Group equipment.



Envision is live, and the initial cadre of users are training on how to use the system. It’s expected that most people in the CRW will be trained and using the platform effectively by mid-March.



Story was originally posted to the Expeditionary Center website on Feb. 4, 2022, and may be found at https://www.expeditionarycenter.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2923857/crw-streamlines-readiness-tracking-with-new-reporting-tool/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.08.2022 13:34 Story ID: 434765 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW streamlines readiness tracking with new reporting tool, by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.