Four NUWC Division Newport employees win PEO IWS Excellence Awards for support during Atlantic Thunder 2022

NEWPORT, R.I. – Four employees in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive System Department recently won Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Excellence Awards for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, as members of the Atlantic Thunder 2022 Hulk Data Collection and Battle Damage Assessment Team. The award winners are Charles Lury, Claire Ryan, Stefanie Zamorski and Michael Zhang.



Atlantic Thunder 2022 was the inaugural U.S. 6th Fleet live fire exercise sinking of a surface target at sea that was held in September 2022. The operational exercise leveraged various integrated combat systems to provide a lethal demonstration of technologies for both the U.S and the U.K. and was a real-world demonstration of maritime sea power.



Key execution teams from Division Newport, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock Division, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC), U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Supervisor of Diving and Salvage and PEO IWS were integral to the successful sinking of ex-Boone (FFG 28) off the U.K. coast. The exercise involved one submarine, USS Georgia (SSGN-729); two ships, the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and HMS Westminister; two fighter squadrons, 494th U.S. Air Force and 41st Royal Air Force; two maritime patrol units that were under the command of Task Force 67; and Task Force 68 Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel.



Division Newport personnel rapidly adapted to a changing operational asset and provided test planning and combat system support in near real time. NSWC Carderock Division personnel provided crucial expertise and knowledge transfer in conducting weapons trials to PEO IWS and 6th Fleet planners. The exercise demonstrated synergy between operations and testing, enabling maximum efficiency as new integrated warfare systems are fielded to the fleet.



The Hulk Data Collection and Battle Damage Assessment Team will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony to be hosted by PEO IWS on Dec. 15.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



