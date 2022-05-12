Photo By Vaughn Larson | Volunteers helped decorate the Tribute to our Troops Tree at the Wisconsin Executive...... read more read more Photo By Vaughn Larson | Volunteers helped decorate the Tribute to our Troops Tree at the Wisconsin Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin Nov. 29. Pictured are, left to right: Liam Walsh, Wisconsin National Guard’s Office on Diversity and Inclusion; Su Timmerman; Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Yunk, Wisconsin Air National Guard; Master Sgt. Bridget Cox, Wisconsin National Guard; Katy Werginz, Wisconsin National Guard victim advocate coordinator, and Kevlar the support dog; Master Sgt. Karen Neperud, Wisconsin National Guard; Master Sgt. Carmen Keating, Wisconsin National Guard; and retired Wisconsin National Guard member Deborah Severson. Ornaments donated from the public to honor past or current service members, as well as legacy ornaments from Linda Hughes — who was instrumental to the start of the Tribute tree tradition in 2005 — can be seen during upcoming Executive Residence holiday tours. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson see less | View Image Page

Executive Residence showcases Tribute tree honoring state military members



by Vaughn R. Larson



MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. — After COVID-19 led to a two-year pause in public tours, the public will once again be able to see the Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence.



The Tribute to Our Troops Tree tradition dates back to 2005 as a means to remember Wisconsin residents who could not spend the holidays at home due to military service. Wisconsin National Guard members — first through the Family Assistance Program, and then through the Service Member Support Division — decorate the tree in time for holiday tours at the Executive Residence.



“It means a lot to open back up to the public,” said Charlene Malueg, Executive Residence director. “It’s the people’s house, and to have them come in and see the importance of what the military does for the community … it’s an amazing feeling to see all the energy back in the house again.”



Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers invited Wisconsinites to contribute ornaments to decorate the tree.



Master Sgt. Bridget Cox and Master Sgt. Karen Neperud, both with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, said the opportunity to decorate the tree was an honor.



“Look at what we’re remembering — not only those who have previously served and who have given their life for our country, but those who continue to serve and continue to deploy,” Neperud said. “It’s great to honor them as well, especially at this time of year.”



Cox agreed.



“It’s a great tribute to the troops, and helps keep them in the back of people’s minds,” she said.



Missing from this year’s tree trimming was Linda Hughes of Cambria, Wisconsin. Hughes had been involved with the Tribute to Our Troops Tree since 2005, creating thousands of individualized ornaments to remember veterans, deployed service members and fallen service members. She died April 8 at age 75.



Hughes’ involvement was linked to her nephew, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Scott of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, who was killed in Buhriz, Iraq in 2005 when his Kiowa helicopter was shot down by small-arms fire.



“Gov. [Jim] Doyle came to the funeral, and there were lots of funerals that year,” Hughes said in 2014. “Mrs. [Jessica] Doyle saw the agony that families were going through, so she suggested to her husband that they should do something special.”



Master Sgt. Carmen Keating of the 115th Fighter Wing is a distant relative of Hughes, and volunteered to carry on her work with the Tribute to Our Troops Tree.



“In the end, it’s amazing how people just drop what they’re doing and help put the ornaments on,” Keating observed, “to recognize the fallen heroes and other service members and all the hard work and dedication our service members do for our country.”



The Tribute to Our Troops tree can be seen during public tours at the Executive Residence — 99 Cambridge Road, Madison, Wisconsin — from noon-2 p.m. Dec. 6, 8, 15 and 20, and from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 and 17.



- 30 -