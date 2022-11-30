Gen. Van Ovost visits St. Louis University

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (Dec. 05, 2022) – U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), visited St. Louis University in St. Louis, Nov. 30. Van Ovost met with Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets as well as students and faculty involved in science, technology, engineering & mathematical (STEM) programs on campus.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are pivotal to our future. We will need these fields to continue to grow to maintain competitiveness in a continuously evolving environment.

“Having the opportunity to chat with aspiring leaders here is a great honor,” said Van Ovost.

Van Ovost began her visit with a meet and greet with some university staff, and then proceeded to meet with students pursuing degrees in STEM fields.

“As a data science major, there are few women in the lab I work in, so to have her speak and hear her perspectives on our research is absolutely amazing,” said Cadet 4th Class Addison Wisniewski, St. Louis University Junior, Air Force ROTC, Detachment 207.

Van Ovost listened to several undergraduate and graduate students, including Wisniewski, present their research and special projects on topics such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

She offered words of wisdom and encouragement as she applauded and coined each student.

“I’m really excited to meet her. I want to learn about her initiatives for women in aviation and what she’s trying to pass down to future generations,” said Cadet Major Taylor Streff, St. Louis University Senior Air Force ROTC, Detachment 207, prior to the engagement.

Next, Van Ovost spoke at a networking event that included several campus organizations, providing insight and challenging students to take action to create change.

“Action is different for everyone, find what works for you,” said Van Ovost. “Advocate, volunteer, teach, tell your story to inspire that action in those around you.”

She ended her St. Louis University visit by speaking with the school’s ROTC cadets.

“A combatant commander taking time out of her day to share her unique perspective on leadership, discuss the role she’s currently in, and provide mentorship is quite amazing for us,” said Lt. Col. Mike Vyn, Commander, Air Force ROTC, Detachment 207.

Van Ovost said she was humbled by the opportunities she’s had to pave the way for others and that she takes the responsibility seriously as one of only eleven combatant commanders.



She transitioned into highlighting the role TRANSCOM plays on the global stage, from everyday operations to the more notable displays of “our logistical prowess.”

“For anyone who is unfamiliar, the big picture is, we are a transportation company,” explained Van Ovost. “We move people and goods to the point of need globally.”



The command has been instrumental in delivering nearly 195 million pounds of security assistance equipment in support of Ukraine and NATO allies.



“There’s also much more on the way,” said Van Ovost to the cadets as she described the security assistance deliveries.



Pivoting to the importance of innovation, she expressed the criticality of STEM-related fields of study in helping our nation achieve future success.



“A lot of our cadets have a STEM background. They’ll take that and transition into the Air Force as second lieutenants,” said Capt. Laura Favo, Operations Flight Commander, Air Force ROTC, Detachment 207. “For her to bring that all together for them would be a great opportunity,”

Van Ovost also shared her perspective on leadership and the importance of being a “lifelong learner” and finding ways to build resiliency to “combat life’s little disruptions along the way."

The general concluded by extending her gratitude to the cadets and faculty in the audience.

“I thank each and every one of you for working to be a part of securing our future and serving our nation. Remember, only you can tell you no”

USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, TRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.

