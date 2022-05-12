Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toys for Kids Helps Make the Holiday Better for Soldiers, Families

    Toys for Kids Helps Make the Holiday Better for Soldiers, Families

    Photo By Capt. Jeffery Sanders | Toys for Kids Helps Make the Holiday Better for Soldiers, Families... read more read more

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Story by Capt. Jeffery Sanders 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Toys for Kids Helps Make the Holiday Better for Soldiers, Families

    Toys for Kids kicked off on Dec. 5 at the Fort Sill Conference Center. Toys for Kids is an annual program to assist junior-enlisted military families by giving them free gifts for their children for the holidays. Soldiers are selected by their command and referred for the program.

    Aside from the program's primary target audience of junior-enlisted personnel, all service members are welcome to join if there is a financial need.

    "The gas and food prices increase can be a financial strain on Soldiers. Toys for Kids is a way the community gets to support and give back to the military families," said Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison CSM.

    Each year, organizations donate toys and/or money to the program, increasing the toy supply. Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation run the program, and they use donated funds to purchase gifts suited for children of all ages — from newborns to teenagers.

    Soldiers who came to receive gifts expressed their gratitude to be able to participate in the program.

    Spc. Chad Wright, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participated in the program last year and said he was excited about what he was able to give his family. "The quality of the gifts are fantastic, and my kids truly love it, which makes me love it."

    Toys for Kids runs from Dec. 5-9 and is located on post at Building 6045 Sheridan Road. The last chance for a Soldier to pick out toys from the center is Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Contact your chain of command if you're a Fort Sill Soldier with children and a financial need to be referred for the program.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 11:28
    Story ID: 434751
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Toys for Kids Helps Make the Holiday Better for Soldiers, Families, by CPT Jeffery Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

