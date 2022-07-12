Pensacola Chiefs, VSO’s Host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at Barrancas National Cemetery

Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA) salute during morning colors at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Fla. The event was designed to honor the 2,403 sailors, soldiers and civilians killed and estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. The attack also crippled or destroyed nearly American ships and more than 300 airplanes, and destroyed dry docks and airfields. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – More than 100 service members, civilian employees and retirees attended an annual Dec. 7 event at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola designed to recognize and pay tribute to the men and women killed and injured in one of the most deadly attacks on American soil.



The annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony, a Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA)-led event involving representatives from the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) and American Legion, recognized the more than 2,400 Sailors, soldiers and civilians killed and estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.



The attack also crippled or destroyed 20 American ships and more than 300 airplane and destroyed dry docks and airfields.



“It’s important for all of us to remember the sacrifices these men and women made 81 years ago,” said Navy Counselor (NC) Chief Petty Officer (ret.) Gordon Daly, the guest speaker at the event. “Ensuring our Sailors today understand and recognize the history, tradition and legacy of those who have gone before have left for them is part of the responsibility we all hold as individuals who have worn the cloth of our nation.”



Along with observing morning colors during the ceremony, attendees listened to Daly’s remarks, heard a patriotic recitation describing the National Ensign and participated in a two-bell ceremony. Event attendee and PACPOA member Air Traffic Controller (AC) Senior Chief Petty Officer (ret.) Trent Hathaway added that recognizing the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice more than eight decades ago remains a critical part of Navy heritage.



“There are fewer and fewer Pearl Harbor survivors every year, and it’s increasingly more important to ensure that we all remember what was called a ‘date which will live in infamy’ to keep the proud legacy of our Navy intact,” Hathaway said. “Observances such as this are important to our service members and the communities we call home – our grandparents or great-grandparents lived this, and the impact Pearl Harbor had on our nation is a cornerstone of American perseverance.”



