NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department Supports Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

AVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk recently awarded a $21 million contract for laundry services as required by Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP). The contract was awarded to the Louise W. Eggleston Center, an AbilityOne vendor.

According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Technical Director Carissa Butler, NMCP requires laundry services at their primary location in Portsmouth, as well as at branch health clinics located in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Yorktown. Items to be laundered include scrub tops and bottoms, bed linens, table clothes, napkins, placemats, and pot holders.

The requirement was solicited and awarded as a sole source AbilityOne award in accordance with federal acquisition regulations (FAR). “The contract contains a one-year base period of performance beginning Dec. 1, 2022 with four one-year options and an optional six-month extension,” said Butler.

According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Quality Assurance Program Management (QAPM) Division Director Cathy Kelly, The AbilityOne Program is a priority program. “FAR 8.002, Priorities for Use of Government Supply Sources, prescribes the descending order of priority for supplies and services to satisfy agency requirements,” said Kelly. “Generally speaking, an entity of the federal government that intends to procure items or services contained on the AbilityOne maintained procurement list of products and services shall purchase supplies or services on the procurement list from designated nonprofit agencies as long as those supplies and services are available within the period required.”

As of Oct. 31, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk has approximately 26 recurring service/supply contracts in the program. According to Kelly, the total dollar amount obligated to date on these actions is $451 million.

The largest contract action provides full food service and logistics support services at Naval Station Great Lakes, Il. “The food and logistics support services program currently constituting the NAVSTA’s requirement has evolved from a largely organic operation to one which is wholly dependent on contractor support as the largest Ability One contract within the ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬Navy,” said Kelly.

She added the contract is structured as a ten year contract, with a one-year base period of performance (Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019) and nine one-year option periods. The total contract value is $976,430,364. Support is required for the continued operation at the Recruit Training Command, which serves to support the Department of Navy recruits undergoing their initial basic training. This requirement will also provide for logistics, financial management and administrative support in areas such as galley and uniform issue operations; galley equipment maintenance and repairs, traffic material movement operations, affiliated warehousing and storeroom management functions.

“The AbilityOne program provides employment opportunities for Americans who are blind or have significant disabilities by authorizing and directing federal purchases of products and services provided by nonprofit agencies employing such individuals throughout the country,” explained Kelly. “The AbilityOne Commission maintains a procurement list of products and services which have been placed in the AbilityOne program. Federal agencies purchase supplies or services on the Procurement List from designated nonprofit agencies as long as those supplies and services are available within the period required.”

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, commanded by Capt. Martin L. Edmonds is the largest of eight globally positioned commands that provide the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to our mission partners. The more than 1800 Sailors, civilians and contractors that make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at 37 sites across 13 states, plus Washington D.C.

