369th hosts Soldiers, Families for Thanksgiving

Courtesy Photo | The 369TH Adjutant General Battalion command team, Lt. Col. Patrick Lanier and Command Sgt. Maj. Vanessa Sun, serve the Thanksgiving meal to their Soldiers.

By 2nd Lt. Edward Lopez

369th Adjutant General Battalion



he 369TH Adjutant General Battalion welcomed nearly 100 families as they hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 23.



This was significantly different from year’s past as it was the first time in the battalion’s history that families were invited to enjoy this special meal with their Soldiers.



Staff of the Soldier Support Institute, 369TH AG Battalion and the Cpl. Samuel Pearson Dining Facility worked together to transform the facility into a festive venue worthy of hosting the battalion’s Soldiers and Families.



Additionally, the DFAC participated in the installation’s competition for dining facility Thanksgiving decorations. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, visited the event to observe and judge for the competition.



Appreciation for the Thanksgiving event flowed freely as leadership, cadre, staff, and Soldiers all expressed how important it was to them.



Sgt. 1st Class James Porterfield, the senior drill sergeant in the battalion, said, “the cadre loved every second of it,” and deemed the event an “amazing turnout and total success.”



Runette Simmons, a dining facility employee, said she was proud to be a part of the event and only wanted to “work to make sure (the Soldiers) are happy and feel like they are at home.”



One proud father, Frank McCarthy, expressed his gratitude by saying “this was great, thank you all for doing this.”



The 369TH efforts for its Soldiers exemplify the priority of Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville who said, “people are the United States Army’s greatest strength.”