    Post lights up holiday season

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson’s holiday festivities officially opened Dec. 2, when Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, post commander and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier pushed a button to light up the post’s holiday tree.

    The annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is traditionally the first step in the post’s preparations for the holiday season. Next up on the list is a holiday post run Dec. 13 before troops started heading home on Victory Block Leave.

    The tree lighting ceremony was arguably the most attended ceremony of its kind in years.

    “It’s amazing the holiday spirit you are (showing) when you come out in force,” Kelly said moments before turning on the lights. “I absolutely love that we get the chance to come together and spend a moment to reflect on the start of the season and a countdown to the new year.”

    “You’ve accomplished so much in the last 12 months,” Kelly said reflecting on the past year. “Tens of thousands of the Army’s newest Soldiers graduated from basic training; we started this game changing Future Soldier Preparatory Course; and we began more initiatives that I can count that change the quality of life here on Fort Jackson.”

    The season is a time of joy no matter one’s philosophy or religion, he said.

    The night was joyous with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation pulling out all the stops to create a candy land at Patriots Park on post. There was artificial snow, a licorice lagoon and other candy themed areas where children of all ages would enjoy.

    “This is awesome, they have a lot more stuff than last year,” said Army spouse Ashton Kessler.

    “This is a nice family-friendly event and outlet to bring the girls so they can have a good time,” said Capt. James Smith, company commander for Company B, 151st Attack Battalion, of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

    This work, Post lights up holiday season, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

