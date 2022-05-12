Submarine construction, maintenance insights highlight Navy conference

Photo By Jason Kaneshiro | Defense Contract Management Agency Navy Special Emphasis Operations field office...... read more read more Photo By Jason Kaneshiro | Defense Contract Management Agency Navy Special Emphasis Operations field office engaged their Navy Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair and Naval Sea Systems Command customers at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Sept. 13-14. The engagement included site visits to contractor facilities that support the construction of Navy vessels. see less | View Image Page

To ensure timely delivery of the latest class of submarines, Navy and Defense Contract Management Agency representatives recently shared insights and best practices regarding construction and maintenance.



The agency’s Naval Special Emphasis Operations personnel and representatives from the Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, known as SUPSHIP, and Naval Sea Systems Command met during a DCMA NSEO and Navy Customer Conference here Sept. 13-14.



Navy Capt. Andrew Gillespy, SUPSHIP Groton commanding officer, hoped the conference would strengthen working relationships.



“We rely on DCMA to perform the onsite quality inspections for many of (our primary contractor’s) sub-contractors,” Gillespy said. “My desire was to improve relationships with DCMA and better understand how we could support each other better.”



SUPSHIP Groton oversees the construction of the Navy’s Virginia-class and new Columbia-class submarines.



“We are building some of the most complex machines and capable submarines that the world has ever seen,” Gillespy said. “It will require great teamwork from the government and from our industry partners to get us to where we need to be.”



Both the Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines play an integral role within the overall U.S. national defense strategy. The Columbia-class is intended to replace the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.



The Virginia-class attack submarine is intended to eventually replace the Los Angeles-class submarines and are key to access in denied areas, said Adam Sipp, Virginia-class Submarine Program Office deputy program manager.



“They also defend aircraft carriers from enemy submarines and can conduct kinetic strikes on land targets while submerged, preventing counter-strike,” Sipp said.



Sipp, who attended and gave a presentation during the conference, said he appreciated the opportunity to personally meet and interact with his points of contact within DCMA NSEO.



“DCMA is part of our team,” Sipp said.