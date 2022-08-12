Flu SHOTEX Conducted at NBSD

Courtesy Photo | Medical personnel from Naval Base San Diego’s (NBSD) Branch Medical Clinic are...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medical personnel from Naval Base San Diego’s (NBSD) Branch Medical Clinic are supporting fleet units by hosting a flu shot exercise (SHOTEX) at NBSD’s base theater, Dec 7-8, 2022. “We are grateful to Naval Base San Diego’s branch clinic for taking the initiative and time to support our warfighters by setting up this Flu SHOTEX that makes it incredibly convenient to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Capt. Ted Carlson, NBSD commanding officer. “Respiratory infections can be an insidious enemy, and one we need to do everything we can to safeguard against.” NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Medical personnel from Naval Base San Diego’s (NBSD) Branch Medical Clinic are supporting fleet units by hosting a flu shot exercise (SHOTEX) at NBSD’s base theater, Dec 7.



The Flu SHOTEX, scheduled for Dec. 7-8, is an opportunity for units to meet the requirement of 100% vaccination of active duty personnel.



“We are grateful to Naval Base San Diego’s branch clinic for taking the initiative and time to support our warfighters by setting up this Flu SHOTEX that makes it incredibly convenient to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Capt. Ted Carlson, NBSD commanding officer. “Respiratory infections can be an insidious enemy, and one we need to do everything we can to safeguard against.”



Flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but can last as late as May, according to the CDC.



“Influenza-like illness (ILI), or commonly referred to as respiratory illness, is defined as sore throat, cough or fever,” said Capt. Molly Jenkins, NBSD Branch Medical Clinic, officer in charge. “However, the intent behind getting the flu vaccine is to avoid these symptoms all together.”



Preserving the health of the warfighter also helps preserve the health of not only the unit, but also the health of those with family members. This is particularly more relevant when children have seen an increase in flu infections this season, per the CDC.



During the Flu SHOTEX, medical officials said that on the first day a total of 370 flu vaccines have been administered.



“I was pleased at the steady stream of Sailors rolling through our Flu SHOTEX today,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Abigail Varela. “As with what usually happens during these evolutions, we can anticipate a drastic increase in the number of patients that we will see tomorrow. Fundamentally, to be part of ensuring our warfighters are safeguarded against one less medical threat is an honor for me.”



Tomorrow’s Flu SHOTEX will continue at the Recreational Center Library, 7:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. For additional immunizations information such as locations, dates and hours of operations, visit https://www.facebook.com/NMCSD and look for the information pinned to the top.



