Newly commissioned JMSDF officers visit NAF Atsugi

NAF ATSUGI, Japan - Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi welcomed

newly-commissioned Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) officers as apart of a command familiarization brief conducted in the command

headquarters building, Dec. 7.



In all, a total of 29 officers hailing from the JMSDF 203rd Air Training

Squadron from Chiba Prefecture were in attendance. Each officer is currently in training on the Lockheed P-3 Orion platform, and upon completion of the program will then proceed to their next duty station.



NAF Atsugi Executive Officer, Cmdr. Zathan Baker provided the brief, which

covered various aspects of the installation, ranging from an introduction of

facilities, it's history, to include the purpose and mission of it tenant

commands, mainly those of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77,

HSM-51 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12.



"I remember back when I was a newly-commissioned Ensign, I did not know much about NAF Atsugi, so for these officers to receive this opportunity to learn about this installation is a huge plus for them, said JMSDF Fleet Air Wing Four Public Affairs Officer, Lt. Takumi Fukumoto, who also coordinated the visit. "My hope is that each of these officers walk away feeling a since of

wanting to engage more with U.S. Sailors to help further deepen our

relationship with each other."



Upon completion of the presentation, Baker shared his experience as a pilot

of both rotary and fixed-wing platforms, then conducted a question and

answer session.



"What I hope the officers gain from this experience is the fact that NAF

Atsugi is a shared and collaborative effort between the U.S. and Japan and

that we need each other's support to complete our missions here in the area

of responsibility," said Baker.



For those in attendance, the brief enabled them to learn much more about NAF Atsugi than they bargained for.



"Prior to coming here I was already somewhat familiar with NAF Atsugi, but

todays' brief further deepened my understanding about the base and its

capabilities, and one example would be the US' ability to provide disaster

relief to the magnitude that it can," said Ens. Reina Saito, who is from

Osaka, Japan.



Furthermore, Saito said that she was looking forward to her next duty

station which could possibly be at NAF Atsugi or another base with US

service members.



"In the near future, I want to not only experience working alongside our US

Navy counterparts, but also to make friends, practice my English and share

cultural exchange," said Saito.



NAF Atsugi has been home to Sailors and their families for nearly 60 years

and is part of the only permanently forward deployed, co-located Air Wing,

Carrier Air Wing Five. NAF Atsugi supports 26 award-winning tenant commands, with a focus on guaranteeing mission accomplishment, while also ensuring the success of the command community and youth programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2022 Date Posted: 12.07.2022 21:33 Story ID: 434721 Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly commissioned JMSDF officers visit NAF Atsugi, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.