Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support

    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support

    Photo By Airman Spencer Perkins | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Allen, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground...... read more read more

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.08.2022

    Story by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - Operation Christmas Drop is a humanitarian airlift mission that delivers donated food, clothing and other goods to island communities in the Commonwealth Northern Mariana Island region.

    This mission wouldn’t be possible without the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation ensuring the cargo gets to Andersen Air Force Base.

    “In total we’ve moved about 50,000 pounds of cargo that’s been donated for OCD from the local economy,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Hall, noncommissioned officer in charge of ground transportation training assigned to the 36th LRS. “We’re essentially providing logistical support in getting all of the cargo rounded up from places around Guam and bringing it back to Andersen.”

    The ground transportation team’s involvement in OCD started in October with donations coming from local businesses.

    “It’s awesome seeing the support and cooperation from the local community with this operation,” said Hall. “I think it really strengthens the ties between the military and the local community.”

    Not only has the team provided support with moving cargo, they’ve also provided base-wide transportation for the OCD events such as the bundle build and push ceremony. Military members, volunteers from the local community, distinguished visitors and representatives from multiple nations were able to be safely transported to these events with their support

    “There’s no other mission in the world like OCD,” said Hall. “Being a part of something unique like this is very fulfilling.”

    Year after year, members from Andersen AFB work together to support the Department of Defense’s longest running humanitarian mission.

    “This is one of the best operations I’ve ever heard of,” said Tech. Sgt. Gregory Allen, a noncommissioned officer assigned to the 36th LRS ground transportation. “The fact that it’s been running for over 70 years is amazing and it’s a humbling experience to be a part of it.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 21:34
    Story ID: 434719
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support, by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support
    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support
    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support
    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support
    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support
    36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    ground transportation
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Andersen AFB
    36 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT