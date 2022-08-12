36th LRS ground transportation members provide OCD support

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - Operation Christmas Drop is a humanitarian airlift mission that delivers donated food, clothing and other goods to island communities in the Commonwealth Northern Mariana Island region.



This mission wouldn’t be possible without the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation ensuring the cargo gets to Andersen Air Force Base.



“In total we’ve moved about 50,000 pounds of cargo that’s been donated for OCD from the local economy,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Hall, noncommissioned officer in charge of ground transportation training assigned to the 36th LRS. “We’re essentially providing logistical support in getting all of the cargo rounded up from places around Guam and bringing it back to Andersen.”



The ground transportation team’s involvement in OCD started in October with donations coming from local businesses.



“It’s awesome seeing the support and cooperation from the local community with this operation,” said Hall. “I think it really strengthens the ties between the military and the local community.”



Not only has the team provided support with moving cargo, they’ve also provided base-wide transportation for the OCD events such as the bundle build and push ceremony. Military members, volunteers from the local community, distinguished visitors and representatives from multiple nations were able to be safely transported to these events with their support



“There’s no other mission in the world like OCD,” said Hall. “Being a part of something unique like this is very fulfilling.”



Year after year, members from Andersen AFB work together to support the Department of Defense’s longest running humanitarian mission.



“This is one of the best operations I’ve ever heard of,” said Tech. Sgt. Gregory Allen, a noncommissioned officer assigned to the 36th LRS ground transportation. “The fact that it’s been running for over 70 years is amazing and it’s a humbling experience to be a part of it.”

