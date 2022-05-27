Walk the Dragon’s halls

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood, 355th Wing Public Affairs Command Information...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood, 355th Wing Public Affairs Command Information Section Chief, looks into a display case at the 357th Fighter Squadron that was dedicated to honoring former Dragons throughout the years at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 9, 2022. Over 77 years of history has been preserved in the display case with momentums ranging from World War II and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate) see less | View Image Page

Memorial Day is a time to commemorate the American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this great nation. Their bravery is something to never forget.



At the 357th Fighter Squadron, a display case dedicated to honoring Dragons of the past was recently unveiled by the 357th FS Commander Lt. Col. Joel Bier. Now, every student, pilot, instructor and Airmen that walk the halls will be reminded of their predecessors’ courage to keep America free.



Lights rounded the top of the display case giving these heroes’ artifacts and photos a renewed sense of life illuminating the past.



“I like that all of these items on display are no longer in a box,” said Bier. “They now have a place where everyone can see them and be reminded of their story.”



Over 77 years of history has been preserved in the display case showing a Steeple Morden Strafers’ aviator goggles from World War II to a Vietnam War Wild Weasel pilot’s map depicting North Vietnam.



“They were humans with families that did extraordinary things,” said George Tinseth, the 355th Wing historian. “What the Airmen are inheriting are the conflicts and missions these people did that pave the way for us, and that shouldn’t be forgotten.”



Tinseth designed and setup the display case to honor these Wingman and pass on their history to future generations.



This display case is a memorial not to just pay tribute for a day or a weekend, but gives these brave men and women who fought for our country a way to live forever in our thoughts and remember we are fortunate for coming home.