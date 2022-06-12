The 8th Military Police Brigade excelled in a week-long equipment downloading and staging mission of approximately 500 pieces of military stock, as part of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2022. The "Watchdogs" Brigade executed flawless oversight as the command-and-control authority over the movement of each piece of equipment from floating stock aboard a Navy vessel to an inspection and maintenance area on land at Pearl Harbor.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 14:26
|Story ID:
|434685
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MP Shows Versatility in APS Download Mission, by SSG Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
