8th MP Shows Versatility in APS Download Mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | 8th Military Police Brigade Commander, Col. Charles A. Green watched over the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | 8th Military Police Brigade Commander, Col. Charles A. Green watched over the execution of his unit's mission of the movement of approximately 500 pieces of military equipment as part of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2022. The "Watchdogs" Brigade executed flawless oversight as the command-and-control authority over the movement of each piece of equipment from floating stock aboard a Navy vessel to an inspection and maintenance area on land in Pearl Harbor. see less | View Image Page

The 8th Military Police Brigade excelled in a week-long equipment downloading and staging mission of approximately 500 pieces of military stock, as part of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2022. The "Watchdogs" Brigade executed flawless oversight as the command-and-control authority over the movement of each piece of equipment from floating stock aboard a Navy vessel to an inspection and maintenance area on land at Pearl Harbor.