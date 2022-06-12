Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MP Shows Versatility in APS Download Mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 8th Military Police Brigade excelled in a week-long equipment downloading and staging mission of approximately 500 pieces of military stock, as part of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2022. The "Watchdogs" Brigade executed flawless oversight as the command-and-control authority over the movement of each piece of equipment from floating stock aboard a Navy vessel to an inspection and maintenance area on land at Pearl Harbor.

    TAGS

    #OperationPATHWAYS #OperationPATHWAY2023 #APS-3 #8thMP #PearlHarbor

