Chief Master Sgt. Douglas R. Lensing retires after serving 39 years

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. – Chief Master Sgt. Douglas R. Lensing, 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group superintendent retired after serving 39 years on Dec. 4, here.

A large group of family, friends and fellow Airmen gathered to celebrate Lensing’s stellar career in a ceremony, presided over by Col Michael P. Martin, 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander.

“In his almost four decades of service, he’s gone from turning wrenches on jets as a young Airman, to his current dual-hatted role as a special security officer and the senior enlisted leader for the ISRG,” said Martin. “Thank you for your dedicated service for these many years, thank you for your passion to take care of the ISRG Airmen and thank you for your personal sacrifices you’ve made to serve this great nation. We all wish you well in your retirement. “

Lensing joined the 188th in 1983, where he spent the bulk of his career on the flight line crewing the F-4C, F-16A, F-16C, A-10A, and A-10C aircraft, and deployed multiple times in support of operations Decisive Edge, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.

His experience garnered him increasing responsibilities, culminating in serving as Phase Dock Chief when the 188th converted to the A-10A in 2007.

When the base converted from manned aircraft to the Remotely Piloted Aircraft and ISR mission, Lensing was one of the first members of the unit to convert to the new mission.

He was chosen to be the units first special security officer, during which he was instrumental in getting more than 500 personnel their Top-Secret clearance, so they could enter the new mission. He and his team played a large role in getting two Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities accredited and running in a timely fashion.

“Whether we have airplanes or not, the 188th Wing must always aspire to be above average,” said Lensing. “With airplanes we flew rings around active duty, same thing with the Reaper and ISRG, they ask for us personally. Continue your hard work to keep the 188th Wing a go-to base.”

Lensing’s retirement plans are to travel in his recreational vehicle, spend time with his wife, Michelle, and his three granddaughters.

