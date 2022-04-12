Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holidays & Heroes 2022

    Holidays &amp; Heroes 2022

    Base leadership pose for a photo at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth,

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Fort Worth Naval Joint Reserve Base, Texas- Members from the 301st Fighter Wing took part in the eighth annual Holidays & Heroes community event at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 4.

    Holidays & Heroes is a non-profit group composed of community leaders and community members whose mission is to show military families they are not alone and that people in the community truly care about them. They accomplish this through the sponsorship of military families by local citizens, who provide gifts for the families and a unique Christmas experience for them.

    "We are finally here. This is the day that makes it all worth it," said Mrs. Kerre Randel-Ortegel, Holidays & Heroes founder. "This is the combination of a lot of work and hours by a lot of people that made this event happen today. What I love is to look out and see all the smiling faces of the children and families."

    This year, about 180 sponsored families from all service branches at NAS JRB Fort Worth received wrapped gifts. 

    "This is amazing and heartwarming. It’s an emotional day and season for a lot of us," said Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander. "Seeing the support from our local community and how much you all care for the military and our families, it’s overwhelming- I so much appreciate that."

    The event also provided delicious food, photos with Santa, and the opportunity to fly a F-35 simulator from Lockheed Martin. 

    During the festivities, Randel-Ortegel also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to service members.

    "This is a community that you live in, and this is a community that loves you," said Randel-Ortegel. "We want to thank all of you for your service, and this is how we can show you how much we appreciate you!"

    **No federal endorsement is implied**

    This work, Holidays & Heroes 2022, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

