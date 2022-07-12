Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “We have a Mission to Serve”

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lieutenant Sarah Cruz, BSN, RN, CMSRN, finds honor in serving Marines and their families alongside a team of dedicated professionals in Eastern North Carolina.

    Cruz serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Department Head for the Patient Centered Medical Home. She and her team provide medical care to retirees and family members of active-duty service members residing on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and in a nearby communities.

    “Though this profession is challenging for so many reasons, we have a mission to serve.” said Cruz, a native of Richlands, NC. “Give the best you can give, know our time is temporary but our [clinic staff] impact can be great.”

    Her primary duties include administrative and functional support to Sailors and civilians serving in the PCMH wing of the health clinic. During her tenure, she assisted in PMCH’s transition to a new electronic health-records system known as MHS Genesis and helped implement women’s health initiatives, including a walk-in contraceptive clinic.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 10:27
    Story ID: 434672
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: RICHLANDS, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

