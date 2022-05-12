Team Seymour Spouses Club donates cookies to dorm Airmen

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. -- The Team Seymour Spouses Club donated and delivered cookies to dorm Airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Dec. 5, 2022. The donation was held to try to bring some holiday cheer to dorm Airmen and to say thank you for all they do.



“We received at least 6,000 cookies to give to the 600 dorm Airmen that we have on the installation,” said Shakia Lee, Team Seymour Spouses Club president. “We enjoy doing this because we like to give back to the Airmen and it’s a good way to bring the community together. Local schools donate, the Wayne County Military Affairs Committee donates, churches donate-everyone helps.”



The cookie drive is held annually and brings together multiple organizations including the First Sergeants, the Chiefs Group and the Team Seymour Spouses Club.



“I enjoy doing this,” said Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th FW command chief. “It doesn’t take much to just pause and say thank you with just sincere appreciation and gratitude.”



Martinez said he wanted the Airmen to have a little bit of that feeling of being at home during the holidays.



“The holidays can be hard, regardless of your rank,” said Master Sgt. Kayleigh McAviney, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant. “The most important thing to remember is that you have people that care about you. Don’t ever forget that.”

