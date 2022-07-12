Wreath Laying Ceremony, 5k Run Honor NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack Victims On Three-year Anniversary

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Edgardo Moreno, center, Naval Aviation Schools Command’s (NASC)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Edgardo Moreno, center, Naval Aviation Schools Command’s (NASC) commanding officer, and Cmdr. Brandy McNabb, left, NASC&#39;s executive officer, prepare to lay a wreath at a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the Dec. 6 Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola terrorist attack, in the NASC Area of Remembrance, Dec. 6, 2022. The attack left three U.S. Navy Sailors dead and eight other personnel injured onboard NAS Pensacola, Dec. 6, 2019. NASC provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development, and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nation officers and enlisted students to be combat quality aviation professionals, and deliver them at the right time, in the right numbers, to be the forces their nation needs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Harison Stevens) see less | View Image Page

Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) held a memorial service honoring the victims of the Dec. 6, 2019 Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola terrorist attack, Dec. 6, 2022.



The memorial service included a wreath laying ceremony in NASC’s Area of Remembrance and marked the three-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that left three U.S. Navy Sailors killed and eight personnel injured. Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham, Naval Aircrewman

Mechanical 3rd Class Cameron Walters and Lt. j.g. Joshua Watson lost their lives when an aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom building at NAS Pensacola. Portraits of the three Sailors and the Navy Flyer’s Creed are displayed in the Area of Remembrance as a quiet place of

reflection.



“What happened here three years ago was both terrible and tragic,” said Capt. Edgardo Moreno, NASC’s commanding officer. “I hope and pray that we can continue to heal together as we remain more united here than ever. It is with our actions that we can repay the fallen.”



The ceremony also recognized those who were wounded during the attack – Ensign Kristy Lehmer, Ensign Brianna Thomas, Airman Ryan Blackwell, Airman George Johnson, Jessica Pickett, Capt. Charles Hogue, Deputy Matthew Tinch and Deputy Jonathan Glass.



The NAS Pensacola community also gathered during the early morning hours of Dec. 6 for a 5k run in remembrance of the tragic events on that day in 2019.



“Three years ago, three of our shipmates answered a higher calling,” said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). “They made a deep commitment to our

nation, knowing that they may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. These young men fulfilled their oath to defend the constitution against all enemies foreign or domestic. We can never repay their sacrifice, but we can remember and honor them by keeping their memory alive. They must never be forgotten as they represent the best in each of us.”



Students who participated in the memorial run reflected on the importance of honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on Dec. 6, 2019. “It felt good to see everyone who attended the run united and motivated,” said Airman Zachary Hablas, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to NASC as an aircrew candidate. “It meant a lot for me to be able to participate. Tragedies such as this can be very detrimental to a community so to be able to be a part of remembering them and honoring them was very special.”



