Warrior of the Week: 54th Quartermaster Company

Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Bentley | U.S. Army Sgt. Antoine Goffin, Company Liaison Officer of the 54th Quartermaster Company, Warrior of the Week for the week of Nov. 20, 2022, prepares an American flag for service at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia, Nov. 25, 2022. Warrior of the Week is a competitive recognition program that highlights significant contributions made by individual Airmen who raise the Red Tail Standard and enhance the mission and capabilities of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing’s Warrior of the Week for the week of Nov 20, 2022 is Sgt. Antoine Goffin, 54th Quartermaster Company Liaison Officer.



Sgt. Goffin earned the distinction rapidly upon arrival, advancing the Mortuary Affairs program. He worked with the U.S. Embassy Military Assistance Team to write a new standard operating procedure for all Department of Defense related deaths in the host nation. He is currently leading efforts to establish a temporary interment site.



“What impressed me the most is his leadership,” said Chief Master Sgt. James Schockley, 332d Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader. “He and his soldiers are a big part of our team and honestly, it wouldn’t be the same without him. He has that big of an impact.”



Goffin has applied and been accepted to a Warrant Officer Course. In his free time he enjoys martial arts, sport shooting, music, and fishing.



