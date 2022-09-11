We are Integrated Test Force

Name: Matthew Berghorn

Duty Title: Aircraft Supervisor

Date Assigned: November 2011

Team / Department: Maintenance Leadership

Duty Location: Pax River F-35 ITF

Aircraft: BF-19



How would you describe your role or your work at the Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force?

As an aircraft maintenance supervisor, I am responsible for training and directing a team of mechanics and technicians in the completion of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, and various flight support ground operations. In short, we provide a safe and reliable aircraft to the pilots so they can execute flight testing of new and expanded capabilities.



Briefly describe a highlight of your time working at the Pax River ITF.

A highlight of my time here at the Pax ITF would be the year 2016. At that time I was an APG mechanic and I was able to go on four different detachments supporting testing for both B and C variants totaling just over five months on the road. During that time, we completed two months’ testing at Lakehurst for arresting hook testing in preparation for CV DT III, just over one month of testing out of NASA’s Wallops Island Flight Facility due to the construction on the intersection of the Pax runways, one month at sea supporting CV DT III aboard the USS George Washington CVN 73 with more than 100 weapons separations, and one month at sea supporting STOVL DT III aboard the USS America LHA-6 training the Marines of VMX-1 on JSF maintenance and weapons loading and unloading on the F-35B.



What hobbies, interests, or activities do you enjoy outside of work?

I’m always busy creating something when I’m not at work. Either home improvement projects both inside and outside my house, building my (children) a tree house in the back yard, creating furniture ... for my girlfriend, or blacksmithing. In addition to my creative side, I also love to go hunting, camping, and just generally enjoy all that nature has to offer.

