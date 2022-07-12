Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC expresses appreciation for host nation hospitality through holiday concert

    KMC expresses appreciation for host nation hospitality through holiday concert

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.07.2022

    The Kaiserslautern Military Community expressed appreciation to the host nation community during a holiday concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 2, 2022.

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force and KMC commander, hosted the concert to show thanks for the acceptance, hospitality and support U.S. forces and their families receive from the German population in the local area.

    “I want to thank all of you,” said France. “As our hosts and neighbors, you’ve done a lot for us, and we truly appreciate your steadfast support.”

    Following the general’s remarks, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Band and the Rheinland-Pfalz International Choir took the stage to entertain the more than 600 attendees packed into the Fruchthalle, Kaiserslautern’s concert and festival hall.

    “I know two things about this holiday concert,” France explained. “This event is a symbol of our partnerships over the last 70 years, and no one came here to listen to me talk.”

    This annual concert has taken place for over 30 years, and it is one of the most popular performances in the KMC.

    “When fall comes, the local community counts the days until this concert,” said Elke Sittel, a host nation advisor from the 86th Airlift Wing. “Every December, hundreds of Germans come here to enjoy this musical delicacy.”

