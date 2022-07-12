Photo By Lt. Ashley Hutson | SUNBANG, Malaysia (Dec. 1, 2022) Members of Patrol Squadron 45 and the Malaysian...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Ashley Hutson | SUNBANG, Malaysia (Dec. 1, 2022) Members of Patrol Squadron 45 and the Malaysian Armed Forces attend a brief before a familiarization flight aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, attached to VP-45. The purpose of the flight was to showcase the capabilities of the P-8A, display the interoperability and integration between the U.S. and Malaysia, and demonstrate continued support for U.S. Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ashley Hutson) see less | View Image Page

Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 Hosts Flight with U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia

Story by Lt. Ashley Hutson, CTF-72 Public Affairs Officer

SUNBANG, Malaysia (Dec. 5, 2022) –After completing exercise CARAT Malaysia, Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 showcased the maritime capabilities of the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon to distinguished visitors during familiarization flights, Dec 2-5.

The distinguished visitors included U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters, Royal Malaysian Air Force Major General Mahadzer, Royal Malaysian Air Force Brigadier General Nur Haftis, Senior U.S. Defense and Naval Attaché Captain Muhammad Muzzafar Khan, Malaysian National Security Council Tajul Ariffin bin Muhamad, Royal Malaysian Army (RMA) Col. Razali, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Capt. Hakim, Air Attaché of the U.S. Air Force Col. Damian Panajia, Naval Attaché Capt. Andrew Marocco, Defense Attaché U.S. Navy Capt. Muhammad Khan, Economic Counsellor of the U.S. Embassy of Malaysia David Williams, CEO of Batik Air Capt. Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri, and Political Officer of the U.S. Embassy Urfa Qadri.

The purpose of the flights was to showcase the capabilities of the P-8A, display the interoperability and integration between the U.S. and Malaysia, and demonstrate continued support for U.S. Allies and partners in the region.

For the flights, VP-45 coordinated a subject matter expert exchange with Malaysian counterparts for information sharing. The squadron conducted three flights over the span of four days, demonstrating the interoperability between the participating forces.

“We enjoyed coming today to learn how Link 16 operates,” said RMN Capt. Hakim. “Having the ability to communicate between different military entities, to include foreign militaries, will assist us in our mission to protect our waters from piracy, smuggling and human trafficking. This will help us maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.” Link 16 is a sophisticated standardized communication system used by U.S., NATO, and Coalition forces for transmitting and exchanging real time tactical data through simultaneous communication paths. In comparison to other communication data links, Link 16 provides secure voice capability, relative navigation capability and precise participant location and identification.

During the flight brief, Capt. Marocco expressed his appreciation of the U.S.-Malaysia partnership to Col. Razali.

“It has been awesome to watch the exchanges unfold as nations begin to open post-pandemic,” said Marocco. “We are grateful the Malaysian military allowed us to showcase our P-8A capabilities and that VP-45 worked hard to quickly plan the Link 16 subject matter expert exchange in extension from the CARAT Malaysia exercise.”

These flights took place following the completion of exercise CARAT Malaysia 2022, a combined maritime exercise designed to help strengthen interoperability and increase collective war-fighting readiness, maritime superiority and power projection, as well as the MDA capabilities of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“I am proud of our security cooperation and military partnership with Malaysia,” said McFeeters. “We look forward to continuing our friendship and further enhancing our strong relations as we work towards our common goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

VP-45 is currently on a scheduled deployment in support of U.S. 7th Fleet, conducting routine maritime patrol flights out of Misawa, Japan, to promote regional security for a free and open Indo-Pacific.