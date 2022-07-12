Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Analise Gwin

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Analise Gwin, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Analise Gwin, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the commander’s support staff assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Birch, the 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon, the senior enlisted leader of the 36th Maintenance Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Analise Gwin, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the commander’s support staff assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As the NCOIC of CSS, Gwin is the principal advisor to the commander, first sergeant and senior enlisted leader for evaluations, awards and decorations, and personnel programs. Gwin also manages administrative support for LeaveWeb and Duty Status. She counsels, supports and monitors 21 unit programs for 35 members and their families.



After arriving at Andersen AFB in Feb. 2022, Gwin filled a previously vacant spot and closed out over six months of administrative and personnel backlogged items. She guided her unit through a new evaluation and decoration processing system, ensuring accurate records and posturing career development for 35 members.



“I’ve had a lot of different experiences from deployments to just working with other units,” said Gwin. “It’s been fun, there’s been some challenging times but looking back you realize how much those hard times made you stronger.”



Gwin established the unit’s finance travel processing program where she coordinated with finances to validate unit personnel’s Defense Travel System accounts. This enabled 42 joint and multi-national contingency response and air advisor missions. Additionally, she rectified a two-year shortfall for personnel processing actions. As the sole personnel support for contingency operations representative, she supported a multi-national operation by orchestrating lodging for 47 personnel.



“I get to help people in their personal lives, like with a permanent change of station, and making it easier,” said Gwin. “It’s nice being able to help people and their families.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Gwin!