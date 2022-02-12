Sailors participate in wreath laying ceremony

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 2, 2022) Capt. Ken Douglas, left, commodore of Commander, Submarine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 2, 2022) Capt. Ken Douglas, left, commodore of Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11), and Sandy Hanshaw, chairman of the Point Loma Association, lay a wreath across a monument during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the 52 Boat Memorial at Liberty Station. The ceremony honored the submariners who lost their lives in World War II. CSS 11 units maintain a dynamic operational schedule, including training and operations with other ships in the Southern California operating area, independent operations to enhance readiness and deployments to the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Gooley) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – The Point Loma Association, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11) and veterans from Naval Submarine League Pacific Southwest Chapter held a ceremony remembering those submariners who lost their lives in World War II, and laid wreaths across the monuments at the 52 Boat Memorial at Liberty Station, Dec. 2.



During this annual tradition that began in 2018, Sailors and civilians take the opportunity to reflect and be grateful for the service and sacrifice of those who came before them.



“Today, we honor the submarine force of World War II, specifically the 52 boats and their crews that remain on eternal patrol,” said Capt. Ken Douglas, commodore, CSS-11. “Sailors like these, who answered their nation’s call to selflessly serve during one of its darkest hours, was a major motivation for me and continues to be an inspiration for so many to pick up where they left off.”



The U.S. Navy submarine force lost 3,506 service members in total during WWII, along with 52 submarines, making submarine service the most dangerous combat branch during the war.



“Today’s submarine force is committed to upholding the legacy of those we honor today, and the many who were lost in the conflicts afterward, and to ensure that generations to come will understand the sacrifices made by these Sailors and their families,” said Douglas. “Today’s era of great power competition makes our readiness more relevant than at any time in the past 75 years.”



The design of the memorial includes a planting of 52 American Liberty Elm trees, lining the sidewalk that leads down to the water’s edge, one for each of the lost boats. In front of each tree is a black granite monument, laser etched with each of lost boats name, picture, circumstance of loss and the names of all men who perished.



“I want to give thanks for allowing me to say a few words today.” said Sandy Hanshaw, chairman of the Point Loma Association. “We also have one of our own memorialized here, Hugh Story Sr., who was the heart and soul of the Point Loma Association for over 24 years. He was a Navy veteran who served in WWII, so as you can see the Point Loma Association and this memorial are very connected.”



The wreaths will be on display at each of the memorials at the 52 boat memorial in Liberty Station through the holiday season.