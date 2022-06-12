Pa. National Guard celebrates 275th birthday

Soldiers and airmen observed the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 275th birthday during a ceremony in Edward Martin Hall here Dec. 4, 2022.



The observance was organized by the Pennsylvania National Guard Military Museum and celebrated the PA NG’s rich history which dates back to 1747 when their very first units, known then as The Associators and known today as the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 111th Infantry Regiment, gathered together on Dec. 7 to sign articles of association to defend against Indian raiders and French privateers.



During the ceremony Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, honored the PA NG’s storied past and looked forward to the future.



“A lot has changed since 1747. But some things have not changed. There is something that each and every one of you in this room, myself included, carry with us the same as those Associators did back in 1747,” said Schindler. “That is service, patriotism, the will to serve, the ability to raise your hand and say, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going to serve my country. I am going to devote myself to a higher cause and a higher purpose.’”



Additionally, a letter from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was read during the program, commemorating this milestone and lauding the guard for “valiantly protect[ing]…the fundamental rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness…by those willing to answer the call of duty to our commonwealth.”



The ceremony concluded with Schindler and an enlisted airman, Master Sgt. John McDermott, cutting a commemorative cake.



“Back in 1747, just like in 2022, they put aside their families, jobs and schools and they stepped forward and served, just as each one of you do today. Just as each one of us will do beyond this day, hopefully for the next 275 years,” said Schindler. “That patriotism, that dedicated service, continues in each one of us and will continue for the next 275 years.”



Though the Pennsylvania National Guard’s birthday is Dec. 7, this observance was held during a duty weekend to allow soldiers and airmen to join the festivities.



From 1747, the creation of units that are still alive and well today played decisive roles in the success of the PA NG’s history and missions. Some of these historical missions include today’s First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, then known as the Philadelphia Light Horse, escorting Gen. George Washington from Philadelphia to New York to assume command of the Continental Army; today’s 213th Regional Support Group answering Congress’ call for defense at the onset of the Civil War, thus earning them the title, “First Defenders”; and the creation of the Pennsylvania Division in 1879, which was later called to serve in World War I and re-designated the 28th Infantry Division in 1917.



The Pennsylvania National Guard Military Museum aspires to uphold and celebrate the rich history of both the National Guard and Fort Indiantown Gap. At nearly 18,000 service members, today’s Pennsylvania National Guard stands as one of the nation’s largest and most mobilized National Guards.

