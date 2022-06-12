Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 28th Division march down the Champs-Elysées in Paris during a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 28th Division march down the Champs-Elysées in Paris during a "victory parade" on Aug. 29, 1944, during World War II. (U.S. Army Signal Corps photo) see less | View Image Page

The Pennsylvania National Guard has a long and distinguished history, dating back to 1747 when Benjamin Franklin established the “Associators” in Philadelphia. In recognition of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 275th birthday on Dec. 7, 2022, here are the top 10 moments in Pennsylvania National Guard history (in chronological order):



1. Pennsylvania National Guard is born – Overcoming the pacifist traditions of Pennsylvania’s founding Quakers, Benjamin Franklin lead about 600 “gentlemen and merchants” of Philadelphia in signing “articles of association” to provide for a common defense against Indian raiders and French privateers. These “Associators,” who are alive as today’s 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and 111th Infantry Regiment, held their first muster on Dec. 7, 1747.



2. Escort for General Washington – The Philadelphia Light Horse, later known as First Troop, Philadelphia City Cavalry, escorted Gen. George Washington from Philadelphia to New York to take command of the Continental Army in late June 1775. The Army was established by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775, and its first units include a regiment of rifle companies from Pennsylvania.



3. Ten Crucial Days – Pennsylvania supplied thousands of troops during the Revolutionary War, and they took part in numerous campaigns, including Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas night in 1776 and the ensuing battles of Trenton and Princeton. The Associators infantry (today’s 111th Infantry Regiment) and artillery (today’s 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion) assets played a major role in the fighting at Trenton and Princeton. Washington personally lead the Philadelphia Associator battalions in a counterattack that turned the tide of Princeton on Jan. 3, 1777. Many historians credit these “Ten Crucial Days” with saving the American Revolution, and the Pennsylvania Militia played a critical role in that success.



4. First Defenders of U.S. Capital – At the start of the Civil War, five units from the Lehigh Valley raced to the nation’s threatened capital in response to an urgent plea from Congress. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed them the “First Defenders,” an honor still borne by their descendants in today’s 213th Regional Support Group.



5. Action in Gettysburg – More than 200 Pennsylvania regiments took part in the Civil War in 24 major campaigns. Among the battles is the Battle of Gettysburg in southern Pennsylvania on July 1-3, 1863 – a Union victory that many consider is the war’s turning point. Several current Pennsylvania National Guard units can trace their lineage to units that fought at Gettysburg, including the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion; 1-104th Cavalry Regiment; 1-107th Field Artillery Regiment; 1-108th Field Artillery Regiment; 1-109th Field Artillery Regiment; 1-111th Infantry Regiment; and 1-112th Infantry Regiment. Of note, the Philadelphia Brigade – todays 111th Infantry Regiment – helped turn back the center of Pickett’s Charge at "the Angle" on July 3, 1863.



6. Formation of the Pennsylvania Division – On March 12, 1879, Gov. Henry Hoyt signed General Order Number One, establishing the Pennsylvania Division, the predecessor to today’s 28th Infantry Division. Maj. Gen. John Hartranft, a Civil War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, served as the division’s first commander. In 1917, after it was federalized for World War I, the division was redesignated the 28th Division. Today, the 28th ID is the oldest continuously serving division in the U.S. Army.



7. Men of Iron – The Pennsylvania Division was called up in the wake of America’s entry into World War I. The division took part in six major campaigns in France and Belgium and suffered more than 14,000 casualties. On July 15, 1918, elements of the division (notably the 109th and 110th Infantry Regiments) beat back German attacks along the Marne River. Pockets of division Soldiers were surrounded and cut off but fought at the company and platoon level in a ferocious defense of their positions, beating their way through German lines and back to secondary defensive positions. The 28th Division’s stalwart stand earns its Soldiers the moniker “Men of Iron” from General of the Armies John Pershing, commander of the Allied Armies.



8. March down Champs Elysees – In what would become one of the most iconic photos from World War II, Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division triumphantly marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris on Aug. 29, 1944, following the city’s liberation.



9. Battle of the Bulge – in Late 1944, the 28th Infantry Division was instrumental in stalling the last German offensive of World War II, the Battle of the Bulge. The division was among the first units attacked along "Skyline Drive." Its exploits earned it the nickname the “Bloody Bucket” division.



10. Tropical Storm Agnes – Nearly 13,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members were called up to help with relief operations following widespread flooding caused by Tropical Storm Agnes in June 1972. The storm and its aftermath results in 50 deaths and $3 billion in property damage across the state.



Honorable Mention

11. Whiskey Rebellion – Pennsylvania contributed 4,000 members of its militia to a four-state force that quelled the Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania in 1794.



12. War of 1812 Service – More than 14,000 Pennsylvanians were drawn into active service for the War of 1812. During the Battle of Lake Erie, an artillery company provided volunteers to serve as cannoneers on Commodore Perry’s fleet. That unit is known today as Wilkes-Barre’s 109th Field Artillery.



13. Spanish-American War Service -- The entire Pennsylvania Division – today’s 28th Infantry Division – was mustered into federal service for the Spanish-American War. However, only a handful of units would see combat action in Puerto Rico and the Philippines.



14. Air Guard Forerunner – The 103rd Observation Squadron, the forerunner of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, was organized at Philadelphia Airport in 1924 as a unit of the 28th Division. Today, the 103rd is recognized at the 111th Attack Wing.



15. Pa. Air National Guard Established. – The Pennsylvania Air National guard was formally established in 1947 with the establishment of the U.S. Air Force.



16. Stryker Brigade comes to Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard’s 56th Brigade was selected in 2004 to become a Stryker Brigade, the first such unit in the reserve component. The brigade is centered around the eight-wheeled, armored Stryker vehicles.