The 449th CAB Changes Command and Welcomes a New Hurricane Six

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – The 449th Combat Aviation Brigade bids farewell to its first female brigade commander, Col. Michele Harper, and welcomes Col. Benny Collins during a change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Morrisville, N.C., Dec. 4.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition rich in symbolism and heritage and represents a handover of authority within a unit or command by the passing of the brigade colors to the incoming commander, signifying trust and allegiance to the unit’s commander.



The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, former commander of the 449th CAB, presided over the ceremony. He thanked the former commanders of the 449th CAB, recognizing them as the foundation for the outgoing and incoming commanders. He also thanked Col. Harper for her three years of steadfast leadership and recognized the attributes that make Col. Collins ready for command.



“I thank both of them for their outstanding leadership throughout the years,” Hunt said. “Col. Harper has had a lifelong career in aviation and dedication to the aviation branch and teammates – and I thank you for that. Col. Collins is a man of detail, a man of character and is well-qualified for this position. He gives 100% in anything he does. He is the chosen one and is ready for this command. I encourage you to support him.”



During Col. Harper’s command the unit overcame many hurdles, including a global pandemic. However, the 449th CAB remained a ready, reliable and responsive force – playing a significant role in the NCNG Covid-19 response, N.C. Helo-Aquatic and Rescue Team (NCHART) operations, training exercises and multiple detachment deployments. Col. Harper said she was grateful for the experience and believes she’s leaving the 449th CAB in great hands.



“I know that Col. Collins is absolutely the right person to take this brigade into the future with the new aircraft fieldings, new hangars and with so many units deploying,” Harper said. “He will be able to provide the command coverage needed and has the connections to take care of our Soldiers.”



Col. Collins has more than 30 years of dedicated service to the Army and is not new to the 449th CAB. He’s held multiple leadership positions between the brigade and subordinate battalions, including the executive officer of the 449th CAB and commander of the 1-130th Attack Battalion. In his last position, he was the N.C. Director of Army Aviation Safety.



“Our aviation programs are top-notch, and the new hangars will make us even better,” Collins said. “The reason our program is so good is because of those Soldiers and aviators there in formation. You hold the standards. You are disciplined and you always strive to better the organization.”



Col. Collins acknowledged the upcoming missions and new helicopter fieldlings to the unit, re-iterating why he believes the aviation programs are successful and will continue to be.



“As we meet today, there are many great things happening,” said Collins. Charlie Company 131st Aviation Detachment is beginning their deployment to Washington DC, the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion is headed to Africa in a few weeks, our Apache battalion has started their training on the Army’s newest Version 6 Apache and the Service & Support Detachment just received the Army’s newest model Lakota helicopter.”



Col. Collins concluded his speech by thanking Maj. Gen. Hunt for the opportunity to command the 449th CAB.



“I am very proud to be a member of this team,” Collins said. “I look forward to our future together over the next few years.”

