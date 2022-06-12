Holloman first sergeants and spouses host holiday cookie drive

Photo By Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz | Bags of cookies for the dorm Airmen cookie drive can be seen at Holloman Air Force...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz | Bags of cookies for the dorm Airmen cookie drive can be seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2022. The Holloman First Sergeant’s Association and the Holloman Spouses Organization received and bagged 14,000 cookies to deliver to dorm residents across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz) see less | View Image Page