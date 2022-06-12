Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman first sergeants and spouses host holiday cookie drive

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The Holloman Spouses Organization in conjunction with the First Sergeants Association hosted a cookie drive for Holloman’s dorm Airmen December 5, 2022.

    The two groups delivered bags of cookies to the 1,200 dorm residents here on base who may be away from family or loved ones during the holiday season.

