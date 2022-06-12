Holloman first sergeants and spouses host holiday cookie drive

The Holloman Spouses Organization in conjunction with the First Sergeants Association hosted a cookie drive for Holloman’s dorm Airmen December 5, 2022.
The two groups delivered bags of cookies to the 1,200 dorm residents here on base who may be away from family or loved ones during the holiday season.
