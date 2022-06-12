Progress Continues on Paint, Blast and Rubber Facility Consolidation at PNSY

The consolidation of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s (PNSY) paint, blast and rubber shops into a single facility continues to progress under the oversight of Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) PNSY. OICC PNSY maintains construction oversight and command-level accountability for PNSY projects that fall under the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). SIOP is a holistic investment plan that integrates all infrastructure and industrial plant equipment investments at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet fleet maintenance requirements and improve Navy maintenance capabilities.



This project is an example of SIOP in action and the innovation and efficiency that Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) offers. PNSY broke ground in November 2019 on this new facility that will ultimately merge numerous shipyard facilities together into one site, modernizing and optimizing the space, providing a safer, more collaborative environment that will enable workers to be more productive.



“We’re proud of what this project will accomplish for the workforce. Its success can be attributed to a solid foundation which was created by early engagement and partnership with crucial stakeholders such as members of the shipyard, NAVFAC and its historic preservation team, and the contractor,” said Capt. Frank Carroll, commanding officer, OICC PNSY. “It has allowed us to anticipate and avoid challenges before they arise and enabled us to continue to work when faced with unavoidable obstacles.”



The paint, blast and rubber operations team is a critical part of submarine maintenance. The operational activities are currently spread throughout multiple buildings and temporary facilities with aging equipment, increasing the number of required material movements and personnel interactions.



Work is well underway, and much of the design and set-up has been guided by input from shipyard workers who will relocate to the new facility.



Germain Cloutier, work leader from B60 Rubber Shop said, “We are excited about moving in to the new facility. The consolidation will enable us to work more efficiently in a modernized building that is cleaner and safer.”



The facility, anticipated to be completed next year, will address current inadequacies and will include high-bay and low-bay industrial shop areas, two 20-ton overhead bridge cranes, one 65-ton overhead bridge crane, offices, break rooms, as well as training and support areas.



OICC PNSY leads the way with SIOP and submarine projects designed to meet the fleet’s operational cycle and expected service life requirements, providing post-award construction oversight for over $2.8 billion of military construction and special projects through 2028. The command ensures dedicated focus on constructing critical production support projects in support of the fleet.

