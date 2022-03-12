91st Training Division General Passes the Guidon

JOLON, Calif. – Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace relinquished duties as the Commanding General of the 91st Training Division, located at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during a ceremony held at the Fort Hunter Liggett theater on December 3, 2022.



The 91st was founded in 1917, during World War I and campaigned early in western European countries such as France and Belgium. Known as the “Wild West Division”, the 91st’s motto “Powder River, Let’r Buck!” and patch, the fir tree, reflect the strong connections to the great American West, from which some of the earliest 91st Soldiers hailed.



Wallace was thankful for those in attendance, naming a few key guests for their guidance, support, and mentorship throughout her command.



She also recognized her family for their devotion and dedication in support of her service and the commitments she’s made to her unit and the Army Reserve over the course of her career.



“The hardest part about leaving command is that you always feel that there is something left undone or more to do,” remarked Wallace. “I take solace in the fact that, as the new command team takes the reigns, they have the right structure, tools, leaders, and partners to ensure the 91st can continue to prepare warfighters to fight and win wars in these ever-changing environments.”



Wallace made history by becoming the first woman and African American to take command of the division.



“It has been an honor to serve as the 22nd Commanding General of the 91st TD,” said Wallace. “Thank you to the 21 previous commanding generals who blazed the trail for me and the 91st TD Soldiers and civilians who are committed to training warfighters to fight and win wars regardless of if the commander is a man or a woman.”



Wallace remarked on her accomplishments during her tenure.



Maj. Gen. Edward Merrigan, commanding general of the 84th Training Command, presided over the relinquishment of Wallace.



“It has been an honor to serve with Trish,” said Merrigan. “As I’ve gotten to know Trish in the past couple of years, I’ve come to find that there are three things that define her. Those three things are family, friends, and freedom.”



The transfer of the colors represents a transfer of responsibility for unit lineage and the welfare of its Soldiers. The passing of colors from an outgoing to incoming commander ensures a continuity of trust that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership.



While the 91st awaits their next commanding general, Lt. Col. (P) David Beall assumed command.



Beall reiterated that his short-term goal for the unit was to sustain the progress that BG Wallace made during her tenure at the 91st.



“I would like to continue to foster the momentum that the 91st has gathered as we transition to training units and Soldiers for a large-scale combat operations environment,” stated Beall.



Beall assumed responsibilities as the commander upon Wallace’s relinquishment and will lead the division until a new commanding general arrives.



"Powder River! Let’er buck"

