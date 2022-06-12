This Month in Fort McCoy History — December 2022

Courtesy Photo | This screen shot of a news page from the Dec. 25, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This screen shot of a news page from the Dec. 25, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., highlights in part of Soldiers discussing their planned New Year resolutions in this Christmas Day edition of the paper. The installation is now called Fort McCoy but the newspaper is still called The Real McCoy. (Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from December 2022 and back.



80 Years Ago ― Dec. 5, 1942

“Camp McCoy welcomed the Second Infantry Division! Camp McCoy saluted the Second Infantry Division arrival with a welcome note. Although our climate may not be as warm, we sincerely hope that our northern hospitality has been as warm as the Texas variety. We are honored to have such famous fighting men on our midst and hope you benefit from your stay here. Camp McCoy is a new camp, you are an old unit. It is our wish that new and old blend to make your time enjoyable.”



(Four months of intensive winter warfare training at Camp McCoy prepared the Second Infantry Division for their battles to follow during World War II.)



35 Years Ago – Dec. 3, 1987

Soldiers from the 205th Light Fighter Academy floated to the ground from a C-130 aircraft which flew them over Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s Badger Drop Zone was the destination for the 11 Academy Soldiers participating in the December jump. Aircraft support was provided by the 440th Tactical Air Wing from Milwaukee.



15 years ago – Dec. 14, 2007

The last issue of the Fort McCoy Triad was published on Dec. 14, 2007. The newspaper resumed publication on Jan. 11, 2008, as “The Real McCoy.”



The name change was announced as a harbinger of the installation celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2009. The name change reflects and honors the post’s heritage and legacy of service.



5 years ago — December 2017

As more than 300 students train through the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) during the winter of 2017-18, one of the first stops for many students who are Army Reserve Soldiers will be the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility (CIF) to get their cold-weather gear.



“Here, Reserve Soldiers can be permanently issued their cold-weather gear and learn how to use it in training at the same time, ... which is one reason why Fort McCoy is so well suited to support the cold-weather training,” said CIF Property Book Officer Thomas Lovgren. More than a dozen items make up the Army Extreme Cold-Weather Clothing System, or ECWCS, that are issued to Soldiers.



The system includes a lightweight undershirt and underwear, midweight shirt and underwear, fleece jacket, wind jacket, soft shell jacket and trousers, extreme cold/wet-weather jacket and trousers, and extreme cold-weather parka and trousers.



“It’s a layered system that allows for protection in a variety of climate elements and temperatures,” Lovgren said. Each piece in the ECWCS fits and functions either alone or together as a system, which enables seamless integration with load-carrying equipment and body armor. For each CWOC class, Lovgren said the CIF supports the students with ECWCS equipment issue on the second day of training. “They receive their ECWCS items as well as other items, such as gloves, hats, and related gear,” he said.



