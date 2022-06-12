CYBER SNAPSHOT: Spc. Devin Gonzalez

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Devin Gonzalez of 1st Information Operations Command poses for a photo as a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Devin Gonzalez of 1st Information Operations Command poses for a photo as a member of the Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) squad for the 2022 Best Squad Competition. (Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Military Occupational Specialty: Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N)

Unit: 2nd Battalion, 1st Information Operations (IO) Command

Duty title: Communications Security Monitor

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Member of the 1st IO squad that won the 2022 Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad Competition and competed in the U.S. Army level 2022 Best Squad Competition

--Competed and earned the title of Soldier of the Quarter

-- Selected to serve as member of color guard for change of command for Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, ARCYBER commanding general



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO TEAMS:

“Being able to approach noncommissioned officers within my team and feeling welcome and heard despite being a junior enlisted Soldier.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS EXPERIENCE WITH ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO HAVE HELPED BUILD HIS CAREER AND SKILLS:

“My experience so far with 1st IO has helped me improve my competency in the cyber world, giving me opportunities to earn accredited certifications that I can use in the civilian world.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT ARMY CYBER:

“Completing certifications by going through very condensed boot camps.”



ON HOW HE CHALLENGES HIMSELF IN HIS CYBER PURSUITS AND AS A SOLDIER:

“By continuously studying and improving my skills as a cyber professional while balancing my Soldier tasks by competing in Soldier competitions.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING AN ARMY CYBER CAREER:

“It is one of the best career paths within the Army if you are interested in the field of cybersecurity or information technology.”



-----



